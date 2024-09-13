Sindh Govt intensifies efforts to launch electric taxis across province

KARACHI - The Sindh government has intensified efforts to launch electric taxis across the province.

Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon held meeting with representatives from the Chinese automobile manufacturer GAC and Dewan Motors here on Thursday.

Transport Secretary Asad Zamin, Dewan Yousif Farooqui, Chu Song from the Chinese company GAC, Chen Wen, Zafar Hassan and other officials participated in the meeting.

During the meeting, Chu Song, General Manager of the Chinese company GAC, gave a detailed briefing on electric vehicles. Various options for introducing electric taxis in Sindh were discussed.

Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon assured full cooperation and support for the Chinese company’s investment.”

He stated that the Government of Sindh will provide all necessary infrastructure and facilities for electric taxis, including setting up charging stations, streamlining the regulatory process, and creating a business-friendly environment for investors.

He stated that the introduction of electric taxis will not only provide safe and modern travel options for people but will also help protect the environment by reducing carbon emissions. Additionally, the new taxi service will create new employment opportunities.

Sharjeel Memon said that a Pink Taxi service will be launched to provide safe and reliable travel for women passengers. The Government of Sindh aims to launch these electric taxis as soon as possible, allowing citizens to benefit from the latest eco-friendly travel facilities.

Meanwhile, Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, terming Thar Coal as the most viable solution to country’s energy woes, said that $2 billion project of Sindh government was producing over 3500 MW electricity.

The minister, in a meeting with a delegation of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa journalists here, said that Thar Coal, a visionary power project of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto that was realized by President Asif Ali Zardari, possesses a long-term potential to resolve Pakistan’s energy crisis.

Besides, Sindh government has initiated a solarization project to address the energy crisis and Solar systems will be provided to 200,000 families, he said and added that the wind power plant is a major project of the Sindh government, and there are plans to build a solar park as well. Highlighting public sector healthcare services in Sindh which according to him were benefiting not only residents of Pakistan but also of other countries, Sharjeel Memon said “In Sindh, no health or identity card is required for treatment—hospitals serve everyone, from all across Pakistan.”

Millions of people were receiving free treatment at the NICVD, equipped with the CyberKnife technology and Gambat Hospital offers free liver transplants while Sindh government provides a grant of Rs 5 billion to Indus Hospital as well, he added.

The Government of Sindh launched landmark initiatives like the EV and Pink Bus services under the vision of providing safe and convenient travel facilities to female commuters, he told the delegation and also apprised them about measures for rehabilitation of floods affected population in Sindh.

The Sindh government, under the leadership of the Pakistan People’s Party, building homes for the flood victims and 2.1 million houses are being constructed, he said claiming that Sindh’s housing project was receiving recognition and awards.

He highlighted that Sindh is the only province where two cadet colleges for women have been established. Additionally, the Sindh government allocates funds in every budget for the construction of new universities or campuses.

To address long-standing water problem of Karachi, a city facing rapid population growth with influx of thousands of people in search of jobs and urban sprawl exacerbate the civic issues, the minster informed that, work on the K4 project was in progress. During the three years of the PTI government the K4 project faced numerous challenges, he recalled and emphasized that politics of hatred and prejudice must be replaced with genuine public service.

Sharjeel Memon stated that the PPP’s Central Executive Committee, immediately after the elections 2023, was ready to negotiate with everyone but PTI refused to engage in negotiations with PPP which later provided unconditional support to PML-N in the formation of the government.

Sharjeel Memon said that despite being in its third term in the KP, the PTI government has failed to provide opportunities to address employment issues and the people still migrating from the province in search of their livelihood. He also criticized the founder, stating “He is not sincere to anyone—be it PTI, the country, the people, or even party members. He is only committed to his own interests.” Earlier, the KP journalist delegation, that is on a visit to Sindh province, was warmly welcomed by Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon. He stated that before the journalists from Peshawar, journalist colleagues from Lahore also visited Sindh to review the ongoing projects and witness firsthand the significant work done by the Sindh government. He also expressed a desire for journalists from across the country to visit Sindh and review the ongoing projects.

The meeting concluded with exchange of gifts as Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon presented traditional Sindhi shawls and caps to the distinguished journalists from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, who responded the gesture presenting a souvenir shield and traditional Pakhtun cap and shawl to the minister.