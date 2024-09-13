Friday, September 13, 2024
Skills training centre, safety school open at Dasu hydropower project

INP
September 13, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -   The China Energy Engineering Corp. (Energy China), Pakistan, has announced the opening of a Joint Skills Training Center at the Dasu Hydropower Project, which includes a state-of-the-art Safety Training School.

According to Energy China Pakistan, the center is a significant step towards localizing the project and upskilling local employees. The center was inaugurated on September 3.

The comprehensive training program offered at the center covers various areas, including electrical work, welding, blasting, vocational skills, and equipment operation.

The Safety Training School is dedicated to enhancing safety awareness and maintaining the highest safety standards.

The program also aims to improve communication, leadership, and management skills, offering advanced facilities and cutting-edge technology for an effective learning experience.

Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival celebrations start in Pakistan

“The center reflects our commitment to fostering local talent, building expertise, and ensuring a sustainable, safer future for all,” Energy China stated, according to a report carried by Gwadar Pro on Thursday.

INP

