Super Asia hosts event

GUJRANWALA - A ceremony was organised for Super Asia MDS Limited’s Trainee Development programme, focused on becoming an ACCA Pakistan-Approved Employer. Super Asia hosted the event at its Gujranwala head office, with leadership from both Super Asia and ACCA Pakistan attending.

Notable attendees included Muhammad Faisal Afzal, CEO of Super Asia, Umar Ashraf, Director Super Asia, Muhammad Usman Qazi, Group CFO, and Iqbal Cheema, CFO. ACCA Pakistan’s Aamir Saleem, Head of Business Development, and Mohammad Shahid, Business Development Manager, represented ACCA on the occasion. This event marks a significant collaboration between Super Asia and ACCA, likely benefiting the professional development of future trainees under the ACCA framework and exploring other avenues of collaboration.