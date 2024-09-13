Teaching halted at girls’ college in Khyber

Khyber - Learning and teaching activities have come to a halt for the last three weeks at the lone Government Girls’ College, Landi Kotal, as the female teaching staff cannot reach the institution due to the road blockade at Bagyari checkpoint by Koki Khel protestors, students and teachers said.

The college has 45 enrolled students and 15 non-local teaching staff members, operating temporarily in the hostel building of Government Boys’ Degree College, Landi Kotal, since last year.

Local female students expressed regret that the prolonged agitation by Koki Khel IDPs had severely impacted their studies and urged authorities to make alternative arrangements to save their valuable time.

College Principal Ms. Nadia Irshad confirmed that all female staff are from Peshawar, leading to a complete suspension of teaching activities. She stated that online classes had begun to mitigate the disruption but urged authorities to reopen the Pak-Afghan highway to resume regular classes.

Parents of the students voiced concerns over the blockade, calling it a deliberate attempt to hinder girls’ education. They warned that the road closure could lead to an increase in dropout rates and demanded immediate action from the provincial government, Education Department, and district administration to ensure uninterrupted education.