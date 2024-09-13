Train operations suspended as Sir Syed Express derails near Rohri

Three coaches of the derailed near Rohri Railway Station on Friday, disrupting train services on the uptrack.

No casualties have been reported.

The incident took place 1.5 kilometers before the train reached Rohri Railway Station. The was traveling from Karachi to Rawalpindi at the time.

Rescue operations are underway to restore the affected track as swiftly as possible.

This derailment comes just days after Pakistan Railways (PR) authorities had resumed operations of the .