Friday, September 13, 2024
Tree plantation campaign launched in Multan Cantt

APP
September 13, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

MULTAN   -   In line with the directives of the president of the Cantonment Board and the Cantonment executive officer, a tree plantation walk was organised to raise public awareness here on Thursday. The walk was attended by Assistant Secretary Wasim Amir, Garden Superintendent Chaudhry Zaheer Ahmed, Principal of Cantt Board Public School Banish Saeed, students, Vice President of Cantt Board Yaqoob Nasir, Member of Cantt Board Yaqoob Shera, and prominent figures from civil society. At the end of the walk, participants planted saplings on Qasim Road. Earlier, President Cantonment Board Brig Mahmood ul Hassan inaugurated the monsoon tree plantation campaign by planting a sapling on Quaid-e-Azam Road as part of the Green and Prosperous Pakistan Campaign.

APP

