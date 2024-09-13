Tried my best to bring Pakistan and France even closer: Ambassador Ahmad

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s Ambassador to France Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad yesterday said that he had tried his best to bring Pakistan and France even closer during his tenure which is coming to an end soon. Speaking to The Nation, Ambassador Ahmad said during his term, Pakistan’s voice was heard on critical international issues. Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad will soon take up his new role as the Additional Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations. Ambassador Ahmad was instrumental in fostering stronger ties between the two countries. He played a significant role in enhancing political, economic, and cultural relationships, which have left a lasting impact on the bilateral partnership. Ambassador Ahmad’s engagement with the Pakistani community in France was particularly notable. Under his leadership, the community experienced a renewed sense of pride in their heritage. He worked to promote Pakistan’s rich culture, history, and values, forging meaningful connections with French institutions. His efforts not only raised the profile of Pakistan but also empowered the diaspora, creating lasting bonds that strengthened their identity and ties to both Pakistan and France. “As I prepare to take up my new role, I am proud that I did my bit to promote Pakistan-France ties. Both the countries are historically good friends,” he maintained. Ambassador Ahmad said he was confident his successor Mumtaz Zahra Baloch will take the Pakistan-France relationship to further heights.