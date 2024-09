HYDERABAD - The body of an unidentified person was found in Phuleli Canal near Diplai Memon Colony in Hyderabad on Thursday. According to the Sindh Emergency Rescue Service, the Rescue 1122 team received information about the body in the canal.

Upon this, a team of divers arrived at the scene, recovered the body, and shifted it to the civil hospital via ambulance where efforts were underway to identify the deceased.