Friday, September 13, 2024
Urs celebrations of Hazrat Mian Mir Sahab begin

September 13, 2024
LAHORE   -   The 401st Urs celebrations of  Hazrat Mian Mir Sahab began at his Astana  here on Thursday.  Secretary Auqaf  Dr Tahir Raza Bukhari with other dignitaries and personalities inaugurated the celebrations while performing traditional Chadar on the grave of  great sufi saint of the Sub-continent.  Special dua was offered for the national unity, development, progress and prosperity  of the country. A large number of pilgrims were also present on the occasion. The urs celebrations will continue  for three days. Secretary Auqaf  said that the department had allocated Rs765,000 for lungar and holding Urs in the best manner. He added that Mehfile Sama and spiritual meetings would also be held during the Urs.

