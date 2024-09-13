Use of social media by police officers affecting service delivery, says Punjab CM

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said Thursday that real-time monitoring of police personnel will be possible when equipped with body cams. “The purpose of installing body cameras is to improve police behaviour and ensure monitoring. We want to equip police personnel with body cameras to ensure transparency and better behaviour from the police,” said the chief minister while directing the authorities convened to improve police performance. The chief minister noted that the use of social media by police officers and personnel is affecting service delivery. She directed the police officers to focus on professionalism instead of social media. She underscored that protection of people’s life and property is the government’s foremost priority. Earlier, the chief minister was briefed by the relevant authorities on different measures taken by the home department to improve police performance. She was told that the home department has issued orders to ban the use of social media by police officers and officials on the orders of the chief minister. She was also apprised that police operation, investigation and traffic wing personnel will install body cams in the compliance of her directions. She was further briefed that steps have been initiated to provide body cams to police personnel. Home Secretary Noorul Amin Mengal issued a letter to IGP Police Dr Usman Anwar in this regard.