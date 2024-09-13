Friday, September 13, 2024
Utility stores reopen across Pakistan

Utility stores reopen across Pakistan
Web Desk
6:24 PM | September 13, 2024
Utility Stores Corporation outlets reopened nationwide on Friday after being closed for over two weeks following the federal government’s decision to shut down the loss-making state enterprise. This closure sparked protests by thousands of employees.

Minister for Industries and Production, Rana Tanveer Hussain, clarified that the stores were not being permanently closed but were undergoing "restructuring."

According to a Utility Stores Corporation spokesperson, all outlets have fully reopened to serve the public, offering standard grocery items, including soft drinks and cooking oil, at discounted rates.

On August 23, the federal government initially decided to close all utility stores and ordered their operations to cease within two weeks. However, the stores are now operational again to meet public demand.

