The specter of vigilante killings in the name of blasphemy has once again returned to haunt Pakistan. These incidents are becoming alarmingly frequent, with religious and political extremists growing bolder with each act, emboldened by the success and impunity of their actions. The recent killing by a Quetta police officer, who murdered a man accused of blasphemy within the confines of a police station, stands as one of the most egregious examples yet.

That this act was committed by a police officer—someone meant to protect the public from such violence and uphold the rule of law—reveals just how deeply this vile ideology has penetrated society. Even those tasked with enforcing the law are now taking it into their own hands. This is hardly surprising, given the political backing these extremists often receive. Outside the fortified police station, where the accused had been transferred to avoid a mob attack, a large crowd led by Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) and other religious and political groups gathered, demanding the man be handed over to them for lynching. These mobs are fully supported by religious and political factions that seek to gain popularity by exploiting such issues. It is unsurprising that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Senator Abdul Shakoor Khan, speaking in the Senate, defended the police officer’s actions, claiming he did the right thing and blaming the justice system for its inaction. Such statements in the country’s highest chambers of power, combined with the impunity with which these crimes are committed, embolden others to follow suit.

In May, the TLP lynched a Christian man in Sargodha. In June, a mob in Swat brutally lynched a man detained at Madyan police station, setting fire to his body, the station, and police vehicles. This cancer is spreading rapidly, and only the most severe state intervention can stem this tide.