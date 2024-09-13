Young athletes excel in taekwondo belt promotion test

RAWALPINDI - The National Taekwondo Academy, under the leadership of President Atta Ullah Khan and Coach Mohib Ullah Khan, successfully organised a Taekwondo Belt Promotion Test at the Shehbaz Sharif Sports Complex in Rawalpindi. The event, held in collaboration with the Rawalpindi Sports Department, showcased the remarkable skills and dedication of young athletes as they competed for top positions in various belt categories. In the Green Belt category, Amna Rashid secured 1st place, followed by Chand Ali in 2nd and Maryam Abdullah in 3rd. The Yellow Belt category saw Ahmad Abid claim the 1st position, while Alisha Sajid and Daim took 2nd and 3rd places, respectively. These young athletes demonstrated exceptional talent and discipline, making the event a memorable one. The Belt Promotion Test was graced by several distinguished guests, including District Sports Officer Shams Touheed Abbasi, who praised the participants for their hard work and dedication. Amir Fida Paracha, a leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-N, along with Sarwar Naeemi, SHO of Islamabad Police, and Abid Mehmood Mughal, President of the Chess Association Rawalpindi and Chairman of the Media Workers Organization, also attended the event. The guests expressed their admiration for the promising talent on display and pledged their continued support for future taekwondo events. The National Taekwondo Academy, along with the Rawalpindi Sports Department, remains committed to fostering the development of taekwondo in the region. Congratulations to all the winners and participants on their outstanding achievements, as they continue to make strides in this dynamic martial art under the guidance of dedicated coaches and mentors.