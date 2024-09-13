Youthful Harvest

Youth is a powerful asset for any nation when utilised effectively. With 64% of its 240 million population being young, Pakistan stands at a critical juncture. This demographic could be the nation’s greatest strength or its heaviest burden, depending on how the state harnesses its potential. To fully capitalise on this resource, the state must provide the necessary support and opportunities.

Historically, Pakistan has been an agrarian society, yet it has failed to engage its youth in this vital sector. Now is the time for decisive government action. By establishing universities focused on agricultural sciences and offering incentives, the youth can be encouraged to revitalise the struggling agricultural sector, boosting the economy.

As we advance into the 21st century, where industrialisation and technological innovation are crucial for national progress, Pakistan must not be left behind. India, our neighbour, shares many similarities with us, yet they have emerged as a global leader by embracing change. In just a decade, India has reached the moon and become the world’s third-largest economy. Their success lies in recognising the potential of their youth and directing it toward growth sectors like IT, which generates billions of dollars annually.

Pakistan’s youth have similar potential. Pakistani freelancers are renowned worldwide for their top-tier services, despite limited resources. However, their progress is hindered by inadequate infrastructure, such as slow internet speeds. The government must invest in its greatest asset before this talent is lost to other countries in search of better opportunities.

The choice is clear: either squander this invaluable resource or harness it to transform the nation’s destiny. The state must act swiftly and strategically to channel the energy and talents of its youth, turning them into a driving force for national development.

MUHAMMAD ALI,

Karachi.