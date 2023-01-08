Share:

FAISALABAD - As many as 1.8 million wheat flour bags of 10kg have so far been distributed among needy persons in the district. A spokesperson for the district administration said here on Thursday that distri­bution of free flour bags would continue till 25th of Ramazan, April 16. Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Ali Anan Qamar vis­ited flour distribution centres, set up at Iqbal Stadium and hockey stadium and checked the record and attendants of staff. He also expressed satisfaction over the arrangement made at the centres.

15 SHOPKEEPERS BOOKED FOR PROFITEERING

At least 15 shopkeepers were booked over violation of the Price Control Act, here on Thursday. The Price Control Magistrates, dur­ing inspection of prices of essential items in various markets, found these shopkeepers overcharging consumers. The magistrates im­posed Rs 169,000 fine on 121 other profiteers in the district.