DERA ISMAIL KHAN - Police during successful operations against the criminal elements and drug dealers on Thursday arrested 17 accused and recovered hashish, illegal weapons and stolen items from them. According to the police spokesman, SHO Paharpur Attaullah Khan, while taking action against the drug dealers, arrested Attaullah, resident of Umar Adda Tank and recovered 2,170 grams of hashish from his possession.

Paharpur police also arrested two accused Muhammad Ibrahim and Qayyum, resident of Bagwani Paharpur, who were wanted in a case of electricity theft. While Paniyala police, carried out a successful operation and arrested four proclaimed offenders involved in murder, attempted murder, and other criminal activities. The arrested accused included Insha Allah, resident of Badni Khel, Niaz Ali and Muhammad Kamran, resident of Shah Hasan Khel.