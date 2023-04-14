Share:

ISLAMABAD - PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Ab­basi said on Thursday that a ‘na­tional dialogue’ was the only way to solve host of issues the country was facing. He made the remarks while speaking at a private TV channel’s programme on Wednesday night.

During the interview, Abbasi — who is part of a campaign called “Reimagining Pakistan” alongside PML-N’s Miftah Ismail and former senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar — said that Prime Minister She­hbaz Sharif should come forward and announce a national dialogue to solve the country’s problems.

“Today, this is his (PM Sheh­baz’s) responsibility,” he said. However, the ex-prime minister also asserted that holding elec­tions was of “secondary impor­tance” and not a solution for the problems being faced by the country today. “You also have to decide on matters that go beyond elections,” he stressed.

He added that stakeholders would have to decide whether they would continue to practice politics and run the country as they had done in the past. Dur­ing the interview, he was also asked whether his party, the PML-N, would warm up to the idea of holding a national dialogue.