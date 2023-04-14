Share:

MULTAN - The grand police operation which had started to clean Kat­cha area from criminal elements has been entered into the fifth day and the advancement of the police in the area continued.

Additional Inspector General of Police South Punjab Maq­sood-ul-Hassan along with RPO Dera Ghazi Khan Captain (R) Sa­jjad Hasan Khan visited the on­going operation area in Katcha Rajanpur and reviewed the on­going operation, performance and overall situation of the po­lice, said a press release issued here on Thursday. District Po­lice Officer Rajanpur Mahr Nasir Syal briefed them about the op­eration. The writ of law was es­tablished by clearing thousands of acres of land from criminal elements.

The police destroyed the hide­outs of the criminals and set them on fire so that they could never settle again. Additional IGP South and RPO commended the force for the high morale of police jawans and for clearing the lots of the area of Katcha in five days and awarded apprecia­tion certificates and cash prizes among the personnel over excel­lent Performance in the Katcha operation. RPO Sajjad Hasan Khan said aThe raids were con­tinued with the help of techni­cal means and according to the heat map created with the assis­tance of all security agencies to make the operation successful. Modern weapons and armoured vehicles were being used in the operation and the police is supported by all law enforce­ment agencies including CTD and special branch. Additional IGP South Punjab Maqsood-ul-Hasan said that all routes of Kat­cha criminals have been blocked by timely intelligence sharing and information exchange with Sindh Police in the operation. The writ of the state has started to become stronger in the areas considered no-go areas.