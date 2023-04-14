Share:

LAHORE - Test cricketer Muhammad Ali has replaced Muhammad Umar in Pakistan Shaheens squad for Zimbabwe tour. Umar, who suffered knee injury during practice, has been ruled out of Zimbabwe tour. Ali, who played two Tests for Pakistan, will go to Zimbabwe in place of the injured player. Ali has featured for Pakistan in two Tests, taking four wickets. He made his international debut against England in the first Test match at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi held from 1 to 5 December last year.

Pakistan Shaheens are currently undergoing an 11-day training camp at the Hanif Muhammad High Performance Centre in Karachi to prepare for the Zimbabwe tour which will conclude on 18 April. Under Imran Butt’s leadership, Pakistan Shaheens will feature in two four-dayers and six one-day matches.