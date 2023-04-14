Share:

I am writing to your esteemed newspaper to discuss the unexpected rain that occurred in Karachi today, as well as the shockwaves that were experienced in Islamabad and Lahore yesterday. As you may be aware, March marks the transition from winter to the summer season in Karachi, and it is highly unusual for rain to occur until mid-June or July, as we are located close to the equator and typically experience only two seasons out of the four.

Interestingly, the rainfall was inconsistent across different areas of the city, with some areas receiving only a drizzle, while others experienced heavy rainfall or even a rainstorm. This abnormal weather pattern has led some people to speculate that these changes may be artificially induced in labs. This theory is further supported by recent news of China creating a fake sun, which has raised questions about the capabilities of other powerful nations.

The occurrence of unexpected weather changes and their potential artificial manipulation raises concerns about the impact of human activities on the environment and climate. It is crucial for policymakers, scientists, and the general public to thoroughly investigate and understand the causes behind such weather anomalies and their potential implications on our planet.

I urge your esteemed newspaper to shed light on this issue and initiate a discussion on the possible factors contributing to these untimely weather changes, including the role of human activities, scientific research, and technological advancements. It is important to raise awareness and promote informed dialogue on this topic to ensure a sustainable and healthy environment for present and future generations.

HIBA WAHEED,

Karachi.