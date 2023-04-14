Share:

Zohaib, the winner of the ATF Gold Medal in 2023, has credited his success to the unwavering support of his mother, Milli Aamir. The journey towards the medal was a challenging one, with Zohaib's mother planning their travel and accommodation as they travelled across the globe to participate in the tournament.

Initially, they had planned to participate in tournaments in Kazakhstan and Tajikistan, but due to domestic reasons, they had to drop Kazakhstan. They flew to Tajikistan a week before the tournament since there were no other available flights. As Zohaib is a professional tennis player, his mother had the uphill task of flawlessly planning his food, rest, and drills, besides managing boarding and lodging, and arranging his doubles partner.

Zohaib's mother successfully managed his practice sessions with different players and their parents, ensuring he had the best practice matches before the tournament. In the first leg, out of 32 players, Zohaib secured fifth position in singles. As they progressed towards the second and third legs, Zohaib's mother became his physical trainer, mental coach, and tennis coach, helping him secure silver medals in both.

During the fourth week, Zohaib fell and sustained an injury, which his mother had to address before he could participate in the fifth leg. She acted as a perfect nurse, and Zohaib made sure to remain in the top ten in singles in the fourth and fifth legs. In between tournaments, other mothers like Amir Mazari and Mikaeel Ali Baig's mothers provided great help and support.

In the last leg, Zohaib's mother motivated him to win the gold medal, acted as his mental counselor, and cooked him sumptuous and healthy meals. Their teamwork paid off, and Zohaib finally clinched the gold medal and another silver medal, dedicating his victories to his mentor, coach, cook, physical trainer, and above all, his loving and passionate mother.

Zohaib thanked his mother, stating that he wouldn't have won any matches without her relentless support. "My mother used to lift me when I was down, and without her clap and applause, I would have lost a few matches when she wasn't around in one or two matches. Thank you, Amma, you are the best!" he added.