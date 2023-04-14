Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan cricket team captain, ar AzamBab, has said that he doesn’t follow gossips about his captaincy rather he is focused on his performance and team’s performance.

“I am not concerned about my captaincy. I just focus on my performance and try to utilise my players according to their strength. The chairman has given me confidence. We go series to series and try to continue good performance. I try to ignore criticism and focus on my performance,” said Babar Azam at a press conference held here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Thursday.

Babar also confirmed that there will be no changes in the opening pair for the upcoming five-match T20I series against New Zealand. “There is no such plan currently to experiment with the opening pair. We will continue with my opening partnership with Rizwan. After that, we will decide which player is suitable for what number in the battingorder,” he said. The captain also spoke about the possibility of playing Saim Ayub and Muhammad Haris in the middle-order. “We will see rest of the combination of the team.

Haris and Shan have experience of batting at different numbers. Saim also plays his game so we will see and decide the playing XI after today’s practice session,” he added. Zaman and Ihsan add depth to Pakistan pace attack which already has Shaheen, Naseem Shah and Haris. Babar praised the new additions to their pace attack, Ihsanullah and Zaman Khan. “Ihsan and Zaman are the two very good additions to our pace attack. Both the pacers are talented and can win us matches.”