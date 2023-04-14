Share:

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Friday approved a special amnesty of two months for convicted prisoners in jails.

The announcement was made by the CM's office, which stated that the amnesty would benefit prisoners who were convicted of minor offences.

The move was aimed at providing relief to the prisoners and their families during the festive season of Eidul Fitr.

In addition to this, the CM also approved the construction of a hostel and waiting hall for Hindu pilgrims in Hinglaj district Lasbela.

The project would receive additional funds of Rs 30 million, according to a submission summary of communication, physical planning and housing.