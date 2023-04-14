Share:

BANGKOK - Water pistols, hose pipes and smiles were in abundance on the streets of Bangkok Thursday, as the city celebrated the Thai new year festival Songkran after a three-year pandemic-related hiatus. While the three-day celebrations include paying respect to elders and sprinkling water over Buddha statues, the festival is also a chance for younger Thais and foreigners to indulge in a little booze-fuelled revelry.

The ever-chaotic megalopolis saw a huge water fight take place at close to 200 official sites, with smaller bouts of liquid-based clashes breaking out in neighbourhoods across the city, as residents welcomed a return to normality after years of tough Covid measures. Thai reveller Phoranee Sukjee, 29, said she was hopeful the revival of the festival would boost the country’s economy, which was battered by the pandemic.