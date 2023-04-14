Share:

RAWALPINDI - Police have arrested a bike lifter besides recovering five stolen motorcycles and other items from his possession. According to a police spokesman, a team under the supervision of SHO Bani Police Station managed to net a bike lifter namely Haseeb Qureshi and recovered five stolen motorcycles and other items from his possession. A case had been registered against the accused while further investigation was underway. Superintendent of Police Rawal (SP) Faisal Saleem said the accomplices and facilitators of the accused would also be sent behind the bars. He said the operations against the lawbreakers would be accelerated further.