In recent years, the issue of climate change has emerged as a pressing concern for policymakers, scientists, and the general public. As a result, there has been growing interest in developing technologies and approaches to mitigate the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, a primary driver of climate change. However, many of this carbon dioxide removal (CDR) approaches are energy-intensive and require substantial amounts of water and land for implementation, raising concerns about their sustainability.

To address these challenges, researchers have been exploring the potential benefits of using a diverse range of CDR approaches. By combining multiple approaches, it may be possible to minimize the overall impacts on the energy-water-land system while still achieving significant reductions in carbon dioxide levels.

Bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS) is one approach that has gained increasing attention in recent years. This approach involves using plants to absorb carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and then burning those plants for energy while capturing and storing the resulting carbon dioxide emissions. However, like other CDR approaches, BECCS also has potential benefits and drawbacks that need to be carefully considered in terms of its feasibility and sustainability.

In conclusion, a diverse range of CDR approaches may be critical in addressing the challenges associated with climate change. By combining multiple approaches, it may be possible to minimize the impacts on the energy-water-land system while still achieving significant reductions in carbon dioxide levels. Policymakers and researchers should continue to explore the potential benefits of using a diverse range of CDR approaches as part of a broader strategy to effectively and sustainably address climate change.

FAYYAZ SALIH HUSSAIN,

Lahore.