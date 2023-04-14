Share:

MULTAN - Civil work of Nishtar-II proj­ect is near completion while finishing of differ­ent sections and instal­lation of machinery was underway, said officials of Infrastructure Devel­opment Authority Punjab (IDAP). They briefed the newly deputed Secretary Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education (SH&ME) South Punjab, Afzal Nasir Khan during his visit to Nishtar-II proj­ect here on Thursday. He instructed IDAP to accom­plish the project on war footings for which man­power can be increased. The Secretary directed NMU VC, Dr Rana Altaf Ahmad, to monitor the project more effectively and utilize all his poten­tial to complete it. Nishtar Hospital MS, Dr Rao Am­jad was also accompany­ing him. Later, Khan also paid a visit to Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Institute of Cardiology (CPEIC) wherein he inspected dif­ferent departments of the health facility and asked from the patients about the healthcare facilities being extended to them. He also paid a visit to the extension of CPEIC.