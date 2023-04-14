Share:

LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi made a surprise visit to Sabzazar Model Bazaar on Thursday as he inspected the distribution process of free flour. The citizens made com­plaints with regard to the closure of a few cen­ters in the city. Mohsin Naqvi took notice of the closure of few centers in the city and ordered the administration to immediately open up the closed free flour centers. Caretaker CM stated that the closed flour centers should be opened up for the facilitation of citizens forthwith because due to the closure of few centers public rush on other centers has increased. The chief minister remarked that he went on a visit to inspect free flour centers in the city and few centers were found to be closed down on which he issued directions to the administration with regard to promptly opening up the closed centers. Mohsin Naqvi talked with a few men and women present in the Sabzazar Model Bazaar and inquired from them about the provision of free flour. Few citi­zens made complaints about non-verification of their CNICs on which Mohsin Naqvi ordered to promptly redress their complaints forthwith. The chief minister himself got the registration of CNICs of a few men and women present in the model bazaar. Mohsin Naqvi appealed to the citizens to make a queue and directed the verification staff members to complete the flour distribution process in the least span of time. Mohsin Naqvi directed that the elderly citizens should be ensured provision of free flour with­out any delay.