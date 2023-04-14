Share:

LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has expressed his satisfaction over the arrangements being made on the Mar­tyrdom Day of Hazrat Ali (RA) across Pun­jab including Lahore. Mohsin Naqvi was himself overseeing security arrangements till late at night. Mohsin Naqvi lauded the police and the administration for making foolproof security arrangements as well as law & order on the Martyrdom Day of Haz­rat Ali (RA). Mohsin Naqvi acknowledged that the police, administration and law enforcement agencies jointly maintained a peaceful environment of law and order. The CM stated that by the grace of Allah Al­mighty and day and night hard work of po­lice, administration and law enforcement agencies peace prevailed across Punjab. Mohsin Naqvi said that the performance of the Cabinet Committee for Law & Order and the whole team is praiseworthy. Moh­sin Naqvi stated that the way departments and institutions discharged their profes­sional duties like teamwork is highly ap­preciable