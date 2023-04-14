Share:

KARACHI-Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah presiding over a joint meeting of tax collecting agencies of the province— Sindh Revenue Board, Excise & Taxation, and Board of Revenue observed that the revenue recoveries of the Board of Revenue have fallen short because of recent floods, and heavy rains but the Sindh Revenue Board and Excise & Taxation Department are bound to achieve their targets.

The CM directed the Excise & Taxation Department to launch a campaign against tax-defaulting vehicles and stopped them from transferring vehicles on the open letters.

The meeting was held at CM House and was attended by CM Advisor on Agriculture Manzoor Wassan, Revenue Minister Makhdoom Mahboob, Excise & Taxation Minister Mukesh Chawla, Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput, SMBR Baqaullah Unar, Secretary Finance Sajid Jamal Abro, Secretary to CM Raheem Shaikh, Secretary Excise Atif Rehman, and others.

SRB

The CM was told that the Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) was given a target of Rs180 billion against which it has recovered Rs128.2066 billion during the eight months of the financial year 2022-23 showing revenue growth of 22 percent. The chief minister told that the SRB would achieve its target easily.

E&T dept

Excise & Taxation Minister Mukesh Chawal told the chief minister that his dept was given a target of Rs127,200 million against which Rs63,331 million have been recovered during the last eight months. He vowed to achieve the target by the end of the financial year.

Mr Chawla said that the Excise & Taxation Department recovered Provincial Excise, Motor Vehicle Tax, Cotton Fees, Infrastructure Cess, Entertainment Tax, and different fees. “We used to collect Property Tax and Professional Tax which have been devolved to local bodies even then the property tax recovery has been recorded at Rs8 million and Professional Tax Rs464 million,” he said and added against a target of Rs12,000 million Provincial Excise Rs4,250 million has been recovered.

The excise minister said that his department has recovered Rs6,996 million against a target of Rs14,000 million in Motor Vehicle Tax. Similarly, against a 100,800 million Infrastructure Cess target, Rs51,601 million has been recovered. He added that Rs8 million Entertainment Tax and Rs1 million different types of fees have also been collected so far.

BoR

Revenue Minister Makhdoom Mahboob briefing the chief minister said that the Board of Revenue (BoR) was given a target of Rs36 billion against which it has recovered around Rs10 billion (Rs9,961 million). He added that due to heavy rains and floods, the recovery recoveries have been affected.

Mr Makhdoom said that the provincial government granted various exemptions to the flood-affected growers. He added that due to the financial crisis in the country real estate business has shown a downward trend; therefore, the ratio of transfer and registration cases of properties has come down considerably.

The chief minister directed the Board of Revenue to take necessary measures to enhance its revenue collections.