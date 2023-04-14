Share:

MULTAN - Commissioner Multan division, Engineer Aamir Khattak, direct­ed food department officials to enhance checking points in order to curb the wheat smug­gling mafia. Commissioner ex­pressed these views while pre­siding over a review meeting here on Thursday.

He said that 6,51,000 target fixed for the wheat procure­ment campaign across the di­vision and ordered to obtain it as early as possible. Giving briefing, Deputy Director Food Shahid Khokhar said that the wheat procurement campaign was in progress at the 48 wheat procurement centers of the di­vision. Over 1.8 million gunny bags have been distributed among growers while 68128 metric tons of wheat procured so far in the division.

Likewise, 83 raids were con­ducted against the wheat smug­gling mafia and 74 vehicles involved in wheat smuggling were impounded. 1632 metric tons of wheat was seized and deposited at the wheat procure­ment centers. Earlier, chairing the meeting at WASA office, Commissioner directed officials to form various committees to keep record of fuel consump­tion, repair of vehicles and others. Commissioner Aamir Khattak said that the citizens have concerns with WASA and most of the complaints are re­ceived regarding it. The pend­ing schemes for many years have had negative effects on the business, and living style of the citizens. It’s the responsibil­ity of WASA to ensure repairing and maintenance of roads after digging. Commissioner Aamir Khattak clearly said that no tender should be given to one contractor. He ordered early outsourcing of the recovery process to improve the recov­ery targets. Director Develop­ment Rubina Kausar, MD WASA Chaudhary Danish and other of­ficers were present.