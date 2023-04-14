Share:

A local court on Friday discharged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Amin Gandapur from the illegal weapons recovery case.

A senior civil judge of the Bhakkar court Asif Niaz heard the case of illegal weapons recovery filed against Mr Gandapur, in which he was discharged by the court.

In a media talk after the hearing, Mr Gandapur’s attorney said his client was forcibly nominated in the illegal weapons case and he has been discharged by the court.

Afterwards, the PTI leader was produced before the court of Muhammad Waseem, a civil judge of Bhakkar, in another case.

Earlier today, Ali Amin Gandapur was transferred from Islamabad to Police Station Sadar Bhakkar, where three cases have been registered against him under the provisions of terrorism and attempted murder.

District and Sessions Court Islamabad on Thursday handed over Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Amin Gandapur to Bhakkar police on one-day transitory remand.

The Bhakkar Police had sought three-day transitory remand of Ali Amin Gandapur. However, the Duty Magistrate, Naved Khan, handed over the PTI to Bhakkar police on one-day transitory remand.