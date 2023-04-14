BAHAWALPUR - Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa Thursday said that the sale of food items should be ensured at fixed prices. In this regard, Price Control Magistrates should work actively in the field. He was addressing a meeting of Price Control Magistrates held in the committee room of his office. Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Fazlur Rahman, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Saddar Mohsin Nisar, System Network Administrator Muhammad Azeem Zeeshan, Deputy Director Industries Zubair Abbasi, Price Control Magistrates, and Assistant Commissioners of other tehsils participated through video link.
Deputy Commissioner reviewed the individual performance of the Price Control Magistrates. He said that the price control magistrates should go to the shops on daily basis and check the prices and quality of the food items. He said that legal action would be taken in case of any violation. He directed that the price lists should be displayed properly at all the shops.
DC VISITS VARIOUS AREAS OF CITY TO REVIEW BEAUTIFICATION WORK
Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa visited various places in the city to review the measures taken to improve the beautification of the city. He reviewed the ongoing renovation work and lighting at Eidgah. He said that steps were being taken to revamp the original structure of Eidgah. Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Muhammad Asif and Chief Officer District Council Nasrullah were also present on the occasion. The Deputy Commissioner inspected the renovation work of the Derawari cannon that was installed in front of Government Sadiq Dan High School. Later, Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa went to Sutlej Toll Plaza to inspect the performance of the staff check the illegal transportation of wheat. Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Fazlur Rehman and Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Saddar Mohsin Nisar also accompanied him.