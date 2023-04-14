Share:

BAHAWALPUR - Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa Thursday said that the sale of food items should be ensured at fixed prices. In this regard, Price Control Magistrates should work actively in the field. He was addressing a meeting of Price Control Magistrates held in the committee room of his office. Assistant Commissioner Ba­hawalpur City Fazlur Rahman, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Saddar Moh­sin Nisar, System Network Administra­tor Muhammad Azeem Zeeshan, Deputy Director Industries Zubair Abbasi, Price Control Magistrates, and Assistant Com­missioners of other tehsils participated through video link.

Deputy Commissioner reviewed the in­dividual performance of the Price Control Magistrates. He said that the price control magistrates should go to the shops on dai­ly basis and check the prices and quality of the food items. He said that legal action would be taken in case of any violation. He directed that the price lists should be dis­played properly at all the shops.

DC VISITS VARIOUS AREAS OF CITY TO REVIEW BEAUTIFICATION WORK

Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa visited various places in the city to review the measures taken to improve the beautification of the city. He reviewed the ongoing renovation work and lighting at Eidgah. He said that steps were being taken to revamp the original structure of Eidgah. Chief Officer Municipal Corpora­tion Muhammad Asif and Chief Officer District Council Nasrullah were also pres­ent on the occasion. The Deputy Commis­sioner inspected the renovation work of the Derawari cannon that was installed in front of Government Sadiq Dan High School. Later, Deputy Commissioner Za­heer Anwar Jappa went to Sutlej Toll Pla­za to inspect the performance of the staff check the illegal transportation of wheat. Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Fazlur Rehman and Assistant Commis­sioner Bahawalpur Saddar Mohsin Nisar also accompanied him.