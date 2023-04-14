Share:

QUETTA - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Naseerabad Ayesha Zehri has visited Teach­ing Hospital of Dera Murad Ja­mali (DMJ) and reviewed the cleanliness of the trauma centre, and the attendance of the staff. She inquired after the health of a female patient who was under­going an operation during ma­ternity. On this occasion, Medical Superintendent (MS) Dr. Ayaz Jamali, Chief Lady Medical Of­ficer Dr. Khalida Sultan Mengal, Senior Medical Officer Dr. Abdul Rahman Hashmi, Medical Tech­nician Nawab Khan Bhangar, Dispenser Khair Bakhsh Perkani and other duty staff were also present. DC while appreciating the presence of the staff on duty said that providing medical facil­ities to the public was a welcome move, and surprise visits would be made in the future as well. The main objective of which is to take measures in the larger interest of the public, she said adding that it was necessary for the doctors and paramedical staff to be engaged in the ser­vice of the public day and night without discrimination as peo­ple from far off areas come for treatment at the District Head­quarters Hospital, therefore, it was very important to provide them with timely treatment.