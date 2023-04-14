Share:

peshawar - The Excise Intelligence Bureau and the excise police station Mardan region have conducted two separate successful operations in the last 24 hours, arresting the culprits after removing 51 (314 grammes) ice-filled capsules from an international smuggler’s abdominal parts. In the second operation, 12 KG of hashish was recovered, and further investigation was launched by registering the cases of these incidents, as new revelations are expected. ehsanullah, secretary excise Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Zafarul Islam, Director General excise, have issued special orders in this regard, resulting in successful operations across the province against drug manufacturers, dealers, and facilitators.

Provincial Incharge EIB participated in the first Excise Force operation. Majid Khan received information from confidential sources that an international smuggler, anwar Khan, son of Mira Jan and a Jamrud resident, was transporting ice-filled capsules inside his body via the Islamabad Motorway and then attempting to snuggle it to the Gulf country Bahrain. after deciding on an action plan with Excise and Taxation Officer Narcotics Control Zahid Iqbal and under the supervision of Circle Officer Mardan, SHO Police Station excise Mardan region alerted his raiding team for immediate action.

The team allegedly apprehended the alleged smuggler near Motorway Squire, from whose body 51 Ice-filled capsules (314 grammes) were recovered during an operation at the Mardan Medical Complex. The accused were apprehended on the spot, and a case was opened for further investigation and the arrest of the dealers and other facilitators. Under the supervision of excise Intelligence Incharge Majid Khan and his raiding team, the motor car number LEI 1161 was stopped while operating on Rashakai Interchange towards Islamabad and Mardan Nowshera GT Road. During the search, secret parts yielded 12 thousand grammes (12 KG) of hashish. The dealers and other facilitators were arrested after a case was filed in PS Mardan for further investigation.