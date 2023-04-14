Share:

Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while hot and dust raising /gusty winds in central/southern parts during the next twelve hours.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad and Quetta fifteen degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-five, Karachi twenty-six, Peshawar twenty, Gilgit ten, Murree twelve and Muzaffarabad seventeen degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, dry weather is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Pulwama and Anantnag, while dry and partly cloudy in Leh, Shopian and Baramulla.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar eight degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-one, Pulwama and Shopian nine, Baramulla and Anantnag ten and Leh one degree centigrade.