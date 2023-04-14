Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had not succumbed to any government pressure in the past, nor would it do so in future to uphold its im­partiality and principles of democracy.

The top election body asserted that it was an in­dependent institution to ensure free and fair elec­tions in Pakistan; this was stated by ECP spokes­person in a statement. The spokespersons said that Commission was not under duress or yielding to any pressure.

Furthermore, the ECP expressed its support for a statement made by President Dr Arif Alvi, who advocated for the delegation of powers to the Elec­tion Commission of Pakistan, similar to those of Indian Election Commission.