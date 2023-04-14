ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had not succumbed to any government pressure in the past, nor would it do so in future to uphold its impartiality and principles of democracy.
The top election body asserted that it was an independent institution to ensure free and fair elections in Pakistan; this was stated by ECP spokesperson in a statement. The spokespersons said that Commission was not under duress or yielding to any pressure.
Furthermore, the ECP expressed its support for a statement made by President Dr Arif Alvi, who advocated for the delegation of powers to the Election Commission of Pakistan, similar to those of Indian Election Commission.