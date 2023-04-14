Share:

MULTAN - The court of Civil Judge and Ju­dicial Magistrate Umar Mukhtar Cheema has summoned the wit­nesses to record their statement in the court on April 28 on a plea filed by Muhammad Ahmad Shahzad against the employees of a private company. Earlier, while filing a case in the court, Muhammad Ahmed Shahzad took the stance that he was em­ployed in a private company and the MD of this private company was arrested by NAB for embez­zling millions of rupees. Mean­while, the MD was released un­der the agreement with NAB. The petitioner was an eye witness to this deal. The company that gets the government contracts had given assurances of not using low cost, bad materials and sloppy quantity in future, but when the work started again, the promise was not kept. The petitioner in­formed the higher authorities of the company’s state of affairs.

The petitioner was first threat­ened on November 16, 2021 through a mobile phone for in­forming about corruption, then on November 17, threats were also made to kill the petitioner and kidnap the petitioner’s children. The petitioner said that no ac­tion had been taken so far against threats given to him. Therefore, there is a request for action by fil­ing a request in the court.