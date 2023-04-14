Share:

MARDAN - Haji Namat Shah Roghani, provincial president of Anjuman Huqooq-e-Tahafuz-e-Kashtkaran Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has claimed that under the patronage of former chief minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, Minister for Agriculture and Secretary Agriculture imported wheat harvesting machinery worth 700 million rupees from a Chinese company that is useless and incapable of doing any work and cannot even cut a plant. Namat Shah Roghani said in a press statement issued here that all of the machines should be returned to the company and that serious action should be taken against the officers involved in this heinous act.

He claimed that it is surprising that the same machinery could have been obtained in Faisalabad, Pakistan, but we still imported it, which has been sitting idle in Model Farm Centres and Agriculture Research Centres for the last two years. He also stated that these machines are only concepts and are not operational.