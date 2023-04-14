Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf senior leader Fawad Chaudhry said on Friday that steps were being taken to dissolve the Supreme Court as an institution while adding this behavior was unacceptable.

Taking to Twitter he said the people and lawyers were standing with the judiciary and the orders of the court should implemented immediately while adding parliament could not stop the spending of the elections under article 81.

In his another Tweet, he said various unimportant petitions were being filed against the chief justice of the Supreme which was shameful mentioning that Maryam Nawaz was leading all these efforts to defame the judiciary.