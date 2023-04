Share:

t least four persons were killed when two cars collided due to over-speeding in Raiwind near Lahore in the wee hours of Friday.

According to details, the accident occurred at the Sue-e-Asal Road in Raiwind where two cars collided head-on due to over-speeding, killing four persons on the spot.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead bodies to hospital. According to rescue sources, two of the deceased were identified as Rana Abdul Hanan and Malik Zain.