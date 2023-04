Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori and Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah has taken notice of the incident fire in two factories in New Karachi in which four rescue workers have died and have sought report of the incident. They directed Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) administrator and commissioner that proper treatment be provided to injured and detailed investigation into the matter be carried out to ascertain the real cause of the incident.