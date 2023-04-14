Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Governor Punjab, Muhammad Balighur Rehman, has signed and promulgated the Punjab Criminal Prosecution Service (Amendment) Ordi­nance 2023 in exercise of the powers conferred on him under Clause (1) of Article (128) of the Constitution. According to the details, the said ordinance has been promulgated by amending the Punjab Criminal Prosecution Service (Con­stitution, Functions and Powers) Act 2006 (III of 2006). The said Act has been amended to regulate the services of the Prosecutor General conforming to the accepted norms of client-attorney relation­ship. Under the new amendment, the Prosecutor General shall hold office during pleasure of the government. Governor Punjab also signed the Punjab Undesirable Cooperative Societies (Disso­lution) (Amendment) Ordinance 2023 which will come into force immediately. This Ordinance has been promulgated by amending the Punjab Unde­sirable Co-operative Societies (Dissolution) Act, 1993. No judicial forum was provided expressly in The Punjab Undesirable Co-operative Societ­ies (Dissolution) Act, 1993 for trial of the offences and to deal with the bail matters. Therefore the Punjab Cooperatives Board of Liquidation de­cided to introduce an amendment to the Punjab Undesirable Co-operative. Societies (Dissolution) Act, 1993 and incorporate certain provisions to achieve the objectives.