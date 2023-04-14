Share:

ISLAMABAD - Health activists have urged the government to remain steadfast on its decision to double the Federal Excise Duty (FED) on cigarettes as it would contribute significantly towards improving tax collection. “The government’s decision to double FED on cigarettes can solve Pakistan’s financial dejection, provided that the government is not mislead by the tobacco industry’s misinformation campaign,” said Malik Imran, Country Head, Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids (CTFK), while giving details of the negative impacts of the tobacco induced disease, here on Thursday.

According to a press release shared by Society for the Protection of the Rights of the Child (SPARC), Imran mentioned that tobacco induced disease causes an annual economic burden of Rs615 billion which is 1.6% of Pakistan’s GDP. Although tobacco industry is one of the major tax payers, but the revenue generated from the tobacco industry is Rs120 billion. Majority of the smuggled products belong to international companies operating in the country.

He said that everyone must appreciate government’s decision which is in the interest the of Pakistan’s health and economy. And the government must be consistent about the decision it took on tax increase regarding tobacco products because existing tobacco taxes can generate Rs60 billion more in revenue. Imran mentioned that on average Pakistani smokers spend 10% of their monthly income on cigarettes.

Therefore, this increase will make cigarettes go out of reach of low-income citizens and children, thus saving them for its harms. Khalil Ahmed Dogar, Programme Manager (SPARC), said that illicit trade is a harsh reality, however, its percentage is far less than the figure claimed by the industry. He said the government needs to counter illicit trade but it also needs to increase the taxes on tobacco companies. Keeping the World Health Organisation’s recommendation in consideration, Pakistan should increase taxes on regular intervals so that inflation and per capita income is accounted for and Pakistanis remain protected from harms of tobacco products.