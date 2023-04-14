Share:

QUETTA - Member of Provincial Council of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Engineer Hadi Askari on Thursday congrat­ulated Central Secretary General Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari for getting additional charge of Pres­ident Peoples Lawyers Forum. In a statement issued here, he said that Bukhari would play his role to make PPP Lawyers Forum active throughout the country. Engineer Hadi Askari said that Syed Nanyyar Hussain Bukhari, as the central secretary general of the party, has played his full role to make the Pakistan Peoples Party active and well-organized throughout the country.