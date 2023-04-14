QUETTA - Member of Provincial Council of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Engineer Hadi Askari on Thursday congratulated Central Secretary General Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari for getting additional charge of President Peoples Lawyers Forum. In a statement issued here, he said that Bukhari would play his role to make PPP Lawyers Forum active throughout the country. Engineer Hadi Askari said that Syed Nanyyar Hussain Bukhari, as the central secretary general of the party, has played his full role to make the Pakistan Peoples Party active and well-organized throughout the country.
Agencies
April 14, 2023
