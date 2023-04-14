Share:

LAHORE - Lahore Haj Director Iqrar Ahmad has said that the Haj opera­tion will start on May 19 from the pro­vincial capital. A coordination commit­tee meeting of relevant departments was held at the Hajj Directorate on Thursday with Lahore Hajj Director in the chair. He said that Hajj flights would start from May 21, adding that pilgrims should join the Haji camp Lahore two days prior to their departure to collect their passports and tickets. The Director Hajj said that pilgrims would be informed about their flights through SMS. Training for Hajj would start from April 28. Hajj Assistant Director Mujeeb Akbar Shah and Muham­mad Arif briefed the relevant depart­ments about their responsibilities.