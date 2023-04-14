Share:

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori said on Friday that half of Karachi’s population claimed to have been missed in in census.

Mr Tessori underscored the matter of census, saying it was a serious issue, adding that there remained a few days to complete the census process. "We have written a letter to the federal government and requested that the phase be continued in this regard, "he added.

He pleaded to not make the census controversial because Rs32 billion were being spent in this regard. Mr Tessori said that all the political parties were concerned, adding that he would request the Sindh government to utilise the services of its assistant commissioners in a right way.

"Yesterday, a delegation of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM) came to meet me. The friends from the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) also expressed their reservations in connection with the matter of the census," Mr Tessori added.