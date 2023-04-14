Share:

LAHORE - The current heat wave is likely to be subsided as the Met office has predicted a wet spell from Sat­urday to Wednesday which may drop maximum temperature 5-8 degree Celsius. According to a spokesman for the Pakistan Meteorological De­partment, a westerly wave is likely to enter up­per parts of the country on April 15 and would spread in western and central parts subsequently. Under the influence of this weather system, rain-dust/thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls and hailstorm is expected in Kashmir and Pothohar Region from April 15 to 20 with occasional gaps. Light rain-dust/thunderstorm is also expected in Multan, DG Khan, Rajanpur, Bahawalpur, Raim yar Khan, Bahawalnagar, Layyah, Bhakkar, Khushab, Mianwali, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafiz­abad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Sahiwal, Okara, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Kasur, Sheikhupura and Nankana Sahib on 17th and 18th of April. The Met office has also warned people that dust-windstorm and hailstorm may cause damage to lose infrastructure and standing crops particularly wheat crop.