ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and China yesterday reaffirmed Pakistan-Chi­na all-weather strategic cooperative partnership.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar held a meeting with Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang in Samarkand, Uzbekistan on the sidelines of the 4th Meeting of the Neighbour­ing Countries of Afghanistan in Samarkand.

“During the meeting, they reaffirmed Pak-Chi­na All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership and their commitment to peace and stability in Af­ghanistan,” an official statement said.

The second quadrilateral meeting of Iran, Rus­sia, China and Pakistan on Afghanistan was held yesterday in Samarkand, Uzbekistan on the side­lines of the fourth meeting of Afghanistan’s neigh­boring countries. Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Ser­gei Lavrov, Qin Gang and Hina Rabbani Khar took part in the meeting and discussed the current situa­tion in Afghanistan. The first quadrilateral meeting was held on September 16, 2022 on the sidelines of the Shanghai Summit in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan. In that meeting, the foreign ministers of four countries supported the formation of an inclu­sive government with the participation of all ethnic groups in Afghanistan.