ISLAMABAD - Prime Min­ister Shehbaz Sharif on Thurs­day said that through his lies and the lust for power, Imran Khan had imperiled the vital foreign policy interests of Pa­kistan. The prime minister, in a tweet, said that from accusing the United States of toppling his government to now wooing the US to mend fences, Imran Nia­zi’s hypocrisy knew no bounds. “From accusing the United States of toppling his govern­ment to now wooing the US to mend fences, Imran Niazi’s hy­pocrisy knows no bounds. In the process, his lies & lust for power have imperiled Paki­stan’s vital foreign policy inter­ests,” he wrote on Twitter.